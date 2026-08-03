Zee Entertainment shares crash over 10% amid SEBI action

The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has barred Zee Entertainment from accessing the securities market for two months.

Promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra have been barred for a period of 12 months each.

The action relates to Zee's Hyderabad property being used as collateral for ₹726 crore loans to four Essel Group entities without board and audit committee approvals.