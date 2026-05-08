Zepto receives SEBI approval for $1B IPO

Zepto , the quick commerce start-up known for lightning-fast grocery deliveries, has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO) , according to The Economic Times. The company plans to raise up to $1 billion (around ₹7,500-₹9,300 crore), bringing it one step closer to being listed on Indian stock exchanges.

Listing details Course to become India's 1st pure-play quick commerce IPO Founded in 2020, Zepto is on course to become India's first pure-play quick commerce company to go public. With SEBI's approval in hand, the company plans to update its official documents and hopes to complete the listing within 60-90 days. This would make Zepto one of the fastest start-ups in its industry to hit the stock market.

IPO specifics IPO size expected around ₹8,000-9,000 crore Zepto's IPO is expected to be around ₹8,000-9,000 crore in size. The Bengaluru-based company had confidentially filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) last December for an IPO of ₹11,000-12,000 crore. However, the final issue size and pricing are yet to be finalized and could still change. In a highly competitive market space, Zepto competes with listed players such as Eternal and Swiggy.

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