Zepto launches invite only Zepto Club at ₹99 monthly
Business
Zepto just rolled out Zepto Club, an invite-only membership for an introductory price of ₹99 a month.
Members get perks like 5% cashback in Z-Coins, unlimited free delivery on orders over ₹99, priority packing and delivery, priority customer support, and early access to deals.
This new program replaces Zepto Pass and Zepto Daily, aiming to make shopping smoother and more rewarding.
Zepto offers cashback, readies Select launch
Zepto Club is a direct answer to rivals like Swiggy Black, especially with its cashback rewards.
Plus, Zepto is preparing to launch Select, a premium grocery segment featuring gourmet and imported products.
With these moves, Zepto hopes to attract both budget shoppers and those looking for fancy finds while keeping users coming back in a crowded market.