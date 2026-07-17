Zepto launches invite only Zepto Club at ₹99 monthly

Zepto just rolled out Zepto Club, an invite-only membership for an introductory price of ₹99 a month.

Members get perks like 5% cashback in Z-Coins, unlimited free delivery on orders over ₹99, priority packing and delivery, priority customer support, and early access to deals.

This new program replaces Zepto Pass and Zepto Daily, aiming to make shopping smoother and more rewarding.