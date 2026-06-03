Zepto nears $1B quarterly NOV after SEBI IPO approval

Zepto IPO aiming for over ₹10,000cr

Zepto's NOV has doubled since late 2025, showing just how quickly demand is growing.

The company is keeping things efficient by focusing on groceries and getting more out of its existing dark stores instead of expanding into new cities.

Still, competition is tough: Blinkit logged a $1.5 billion NOV last quarter, and Swiggy Instamart isn't far behind with ₹7,881 crore in gross order value.

Zepto's IPO aims to raise over ₹10,000 crore, making it one of the biggest public listings this year.