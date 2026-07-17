Zepto plans IPO targeting lower valuation, $4.5B foreign $3-3.5B domestic
Zepto, the quick-commerce startup known for ultra-fast deliveries, is going public, but at a much lower valuation than before.
After being valued at $7 billion in October 2025, Zepto is now aiming for around $4.5 billion from foreign investors and $3 to $3.5 billion from domestic ones.
The money raised will go into expanding dark stores and upgrading tech.
Zepto IPO includes ₹8,010Cr fresh shares
Investors are now more interested in actual profits than rapid growth, especially after Swiggy's stock fell about 29% from its late 2024 listing price.
Zepto's IPO includes fresh shares worth ₹80.1 billion ($831 million) and a big chunk of shares sold by existing backers.
With its unlisted shares down 33% since March, all eyes are on whether Zepto can prove it's built to last in a tougher market.