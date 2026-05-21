Zepto targets ₹11,000cr IPO in July 2026 after SEBI nod Business May 21, 2026

Zepto, the Bengaluru-based quick commerce app, is getting ready to go public and aims to raise a massive ₹11,000 crore with its IPO by July 2026.

The company has already cleared the SEBI approval stage and is now prepping its final paperwork.

If all goes well, Zepto will join big names like Zomato and Swiggy on the stock market.