Zepto targets ₹11,000cr IPO in July 2026 after SEBI nod
Business
Zepto, the Bengaluru-based quick commerce app, is getting ready to go public and aims to raise a massive ₹11,000 crore with its IPO by July 2026.
The company has already cleared the SEBI approval stage and is now prepping its final paperwork.
If all goes well, Zepto will join big names like Zomato and Swiggy on the stock market.
Zepto runs 1,255 dark stores
Instead of spreading thin across India, Zepto focuses on packing more stores into fewer cities, running 1,255 dark stores in just 61 cities for faster deliveries and better customer engagement.
Zepto raised $450 million last year at a $7 billion valuation and keeps them competitive against rivals like Blinkit.