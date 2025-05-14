Zepto is launching a new analytics platform for brands
What's the story
E-commerce start-up Zepto is launching its subscription-based data insights product, Zepto Atom.
The new venture will focus on offering brand partners real-time market data and consumer behavior analysis.
The paid subscription service will be available starting May 16.
The company claims the platform will provide detailed market share data on a PIN-code basis, giving brands hyperlocal insights into their performance.
Features
How will it work?
Zepto Atom will offer brands minute-by-minute sales data, customer impressions, conversion rates, and full-funnel visibility into customer purchase behavior.
The platform also has an in-house natural language processing (NLP) assistant called Zepto GPT.
The tool analyzes massive datasets within Zepto Atom to deliver actionable answers and strategic recommendations for brands.
It can even generate data reports for the brand.
Market impact
Zepto Atom's market potential
Zepto envisions its analytics tool as a game-changer in the ₹1,000 crore consumer analytics industry in India.
The company stated that it aims to disrupt the sector which is currently dominated by legacy multinational companies.
Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, emphasized their commitment to building a disruptive new product in India's consumer analytics industry through Zepto Atom.