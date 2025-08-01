Zepto's Super Saver feature gets a makeover

Zepto's losses hit ₹1,248 crore in the financial year ended March 2024

This update comes after India's consumer watchdog told Zepto (and others) to clean up confusing online practices.

Zepto's hoping these changes show it's serious about fair shopping.

On the business side, things have been tough: losses hit ₹1,248 crore in the financial year ended March 2024, so Zepto has pushed back its IPO plans to 2026 and is looking for more private investment—like a recent ₹7.5 crore boost from Elcid Investments—to stay competitive with Blinkit and Swiggy.

```