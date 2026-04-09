Zerodha brings FDs to Coin app: How to invest

Zerodha , a Bengaluru-based discount broker, has expanded its investment platform by adding fixed deposits (FDs) to the Coin app. The new feature allows users to invest their savings in debt instruments alongside mutual funds. Zerodha's move comes after it invested in New Delhi-based start-up Blostem to power FDs on the Coin app.

Investment hub Coin app offers dedicated platform for long-term investments The Coin app, which is separate from Zerodha's trading app Kite, is a dedicated platform for long-term investments. These include mutual funds, insurance products, and the National Pension Scheme (NPS). With the addition of FDs, Zerodha hopes to provide a comprehensive investment solution on this platform.

Competitive rates Users can book FDs across multiple banks, compare rates Zerodha's new FD feature allows users to book FDs across multiple banks, compare rates, and track their investments. The company has partnered with small finance banks (SFBs) that offer higher interest rates for these FDs. This way, Zerodha is providing its customers an opportunity to earn more on their savings than what traditional bank FDs offer.

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