Zerodha Coin enables comparing and booking bank FDs digitally Business Apr 09, 2026

Zerodha just made it easier to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) with its Coin app.

Now, you can compare FD rates from different banks and book one digitally, even if you don't have a savings account with those banks.

All it takes is a quick KYC using your PAN, Aadhaar, basic details and nominee information, and you're set to start earning interest.