Zerodha Coin enables comparing and booking bank FDs digitally
Business
Zerodha just made it easier to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) with its Coin app.
Now, you can compare FD rates from different banks and book one digitally, even if you don't have a savings account with those banks.
All it takes is a quick KYC using your PAN, Aadhaar, basic details and nominee information, and you're set to start earning interest.
Zerodha Coin expands into passive investing
Coin isn't just about FDs: it's designed for anyone looking to put money into mutual funds, insurance, or the National Pension System without the hassle.
With this update, Zerodha is making passive investing more accessible for people who want simple, secure options beyond trading stocks.