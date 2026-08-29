Zerodha Fund House launches 3rd life cycle fund 2031 NFO
Zerodha Fund House just rolled out the Zerodha Life Cycle Fund 2031, a target-date mutual fund designed to help you invest smarter as you move closer to your goals.
The NFO (new fund offer) is open from August 27 to September 10, and this is their third fund in the series after launching the 2036 and 2041 versions earlier this year.
Fund automatically shifts to safer assets
This fund automatically shifts from higher-risk assets like stocks to safer ones like bonds and gold as 2031 approaches.
You can start investing with just ₹100, there's no lock-in period (though exit loads may apply), and it's treated as equity for taxes.
When the fund matures, you can withdraw your investment or remain invested, with the fund potentially being merged with the nearest-maturity Life Cycle Fund, subject to applicable regulations.