You might be able to make UPI payments in Zimbabwe
What's the story
Zimbabwe is considering the adoption of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology to build a real-time national payments network. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and NPCI International Payments Ltd are in talks, which could conclude by October 31, Bloomberg reported. The proposed system would connect banks, mobile-money operators, fintechs, and other payment providers for real-time transactions.
Infrastructure development
Comprehensive plan to improve financial ecosystem
The proposed system would leverage India's UPI technology to build Zimbabwe's domestic payments infrastructure.
This is not just about enabling Indian travelers to make UPI payments in Zimbabwe, but a comprehensive plan to improve the country's financial ecosystem.
The network could lower transaction costs and speed up money transfers, among other benefits.
Financial impact
The proposed system could lower transaction costs
The proposed UPI-based system could also change the way financial services are offered in Zimbabwe.
It could make account-to-account transfers a cheaper alternative to cards for low-value domestic transactions.
Banks could also offer payment services to merchants at lower costs, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the country's financial sector.
Innovation boost
The shared infrastructure could help banks, fintechs innovate
The shared infrastructure of the proposed system could also help banks and fintech companies develop new financial products.
This would be a major step forward for Zimbabwe's financial sector, encouraging innovation and competition.
The move toward digital payments could also give the government better data on economic activity among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping it better assess their contribution to the economy.
Future prospects
Potential for cross-border transactions and remittances in the future
While the initial focus is on domestic payments, there's potential for the system to be used for cross-border transactions and remittances in the future.
This would be a major leap forward for Zimbabwe's financial sector, expanding its reach beyond national borders.
The talks come as several African countries are working on digital payment systems to cut transaction costs and improve interoperability.