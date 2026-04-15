Did Zoho fire 300 freshers? Here's what the company said

A viral post on X has claimed that Zoho , a leading Indian tech company, has laid off nearly 300 freshers without notice. The allegations have sparked widespread concern and debate about the company's hiring practices in India's technology sector. The post, purportedly from an affected trainee, claimed that many candidates had rejected offers from TCS , Cognizant, and Capgemini to join Zoho but later found themselves unemployed.

Impact Trainees' accounts of lost opportunities The viral post highlighted the financial distress and dashed expectations of the affected trainees. "At those companies, I might have at least had some stability, even if it meant being on the bench for a while," read the anonymous individual's account. The narrative struck a chord with many, raising concerns about entry-level hiring decisions and their potential risks.

Accountability Leadership under scrutiny The viral post also put Zoho's leadership, including co-founder Sridhar Vembu, under the spotlight. Netizens questioned if their actions were in line with the company's commitment to nurturing talent from smaller towns and non-traditional backgrounds. The emotional weight of these claims amplified their impact, particularly among young professionals who find the idea of losing a job opportunity after rejecting other offers especially unsettling.

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Clarification Zoho denies layoffs In response to the viral post, Zoho has denied any layoffs and clarified that the situation stems from a misunderstanding of its internship program. Mohammed Sohail, head of talent acquisition and HR operations at Zoho, said the viral message conflated internships with full-time employment. He stressed that internships at Zoho are learning engagements that don't automatically guarantee a full-time role.

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