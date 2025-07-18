Zoho eyes over $1B revenue from India by 2030 Business Jul 18, 2025

Zoho, India's largest privately held tech services firm, is aiming to make over $1 billion from the Indian market by around 2030.

CEO Mani Vembu says the big goal is thanks to a huge demand for digital tools among India's 63 million-plus homegrown small and medium businesses (SMBs).

He's expecting more than 30% yearly growth from this segment—no small feat, but Zoho has already pulled off a strong 51% annual growth rate over the last decade.