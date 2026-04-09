Zoho posts FY25 revenue up 17.7% to ₹12,313cr, profit dips
Zoho just clocked a 17.7% jump in revenue for FY25, reaching ₹12,313 crore, up from the previous fiscal year (FY24) — ₹10,456 crore.
But even with this growth, net profit slipped slightly to ₹3,191 crore compared to ₹3,299 crore last year.
Zoho migrates 1.6 million government email accounts
A lot of the boost came from smart investments and big projects, like moving over 1.6 million government email accounts to Zoho's cloud (a project that cost ₹180.10 crore).
North America led the way as Zoho's top market with 41% of total revenue.
The company also expanded globally by adding new subsidiaries in the US Europe, and Asia.
Shailesh Kumar Davey named Group CEO
Zoho made some leadership changes too: founder Sridhar Vembu is now Chief Scientist for R and D and AI, while Shailesh Kumar Davey steps in as Group CEO.
Even though expenses grew (mainly due to higher employee costs), the company managed to keep its margins steady through careful cost control.