Zoho posts FY25 revenue up 17.7% to ₹12,313cr, profit dips

Zoho migrates 1.6 million government email accounts

A lot of the boost came from smart investments and big projects, like moving over 1.6 million government email accounts to Zoho's cloud (a project that cost ₹180.10 crore).

North America led the way as Zoho's top market with 41% of total revenue.

The company also expanded globally by adding new subsidiaries in the US Europe, and Asia.