Zoho chief heads to Japan for new cross-border rural mission
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, has announced a new mission to connect rural Indian and Japanese businesses. The initiative aims to revive traditional craftsmanship by partnering with Japanese companies known for their precision manufacturing skills. Vembu was inspired by his friend Britto, who has deep ties to Japan and is instrumental in this endeavor.
Mission details
Exploring partnerships in Japan
In a post on X, Vembu announced his plans to travel to Japan. He intends to explore partnerships with small and mid-sized companies in rural areas that have preserved traditional manufacturing skills and craftsmanship. "I am heading to Japan tomorrow. The agenda is to partner with small to mid-sized companies in small town Japan and bring them to small town and rural India," he wrote.
Cultural revival
Restoring India's traditional craftsmanship
Vembu's initiative seeks to restore India's tradition of skilled craftsmanship, referring to the Tamil term "Aasaari" and the Sanskrit word "Vishwakarma." He noted that many smaller companies in rural Japan continue to uphold these values and have built global expertise in industries that demand precision and intricate craftsmanship. "Japanese are world leaders in areas that require intricate craftsmanship," he said.
Friendship impact
Britto's role in the initiative
Vembu credited his friend Britto for shaping the initiative. Originally from Madurai, Britto spent decades in Japan, where he gained a deep understanding of the country's business culture before founding Takumi Motion Controls. "I am guided by my friend Britto (Britto-san!), originally from Madurai, who spent decades in Japan and understood the culture and companies well," Vembu wrote.
Shared passion
A shared passion for Japanese craftsmanship
Vembu also revealed that he and Britto share a deep admiration for Japanese craftsmanship, which inspired the initiative. "Britto-san and I bonded over our admiration of Japanese craftsmanship. This has become a mission for us," he added. The revelation comes as part of Vembu's broader vision to connect rural Indian businesses with their Japanese counterparts through Zoho's global network.
Twitter Post
Vembu's post
I am heading to Japan tomorrow. The agenda is to partner with small to mid-sized companies in small town Japan and bring them to small town and rural India.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 2, 2026
We want to restore our culture of craftsmanship - Aasaari (ஆசாரி) in Tamil and Vishwakarma (विश्वकर्मा) in Sanskrit - by…