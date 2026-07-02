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Zoho chief heads to Japan for new cross-border rural mission
Sridhar Vembu was inspired by his friend Britto

Zoho chief heads to Japan for new cross-border rural mission

By Akash Pandey
Jul 02, 2026
02:05 pm
What's the story

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, has announced a new mission to connect rural Indian and Japanese businesses. The initiative aims to revive traditional craftsmanship by partnering with Japanese companies known for their precision manufacturing skills. Vembu was inspired by his friend Britto, who has deep ties to Japan and is instrumental in this endeavor.

Mission details

Exploring partnerships in Japan

In a post on X, Vembu announced his plans to travel to Japan. He intends to explore partnerships with small and mid-sized companies in rural areas that have preserved traditional manufacturing skills and craftsmanship. "I am heading to Japan tomorrow. The agenda is to partner with small to mid-sized companies in small town Japan and bring them to small town and rural India," he wrote.

Cultural revival

Restoring India's traditional craftsmanship

Vembu's initiative seeks to restore India's tradition of skilled craftsmanship, referring to the Tamil term "Aasaari" and the Sanskrit word "Vishwakarma." He noted that many smaller companies in rural Japan continue to uphold these values and have built global expertise in industries that demand precision and intricate craftsmanship. "Japanese are world leaders in areas that require intricate craftsmanship," he said.

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Friendship impact

Britto's role in the initiative

Vembu credited his friend Britto for shaping the initiative. Originally from Madurai, Britto spent decades in Japan, where he gained a deep understanding of the country's business culture before founding Takumi Motion Controls. "I am guided by my friend Britto (Britto-san!), originally from Madurai, who spent decades in Japan and understood the culture and companies well," Vembu wrote.

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Shared passion

A shared passion for Japanese craftsmanship

Vembu also revealed that he and Britto share a deep admiration for Japanese craftsmanship, which inspired the initiative. "Britto-san and I bonded over our admiration of Japanese craftsmanship. This has become a mission for us," he added. The revelation comes as part of Vembu's broader vision to connect rural Indian businesses with their Japanese counterparts through Zoho's global network.

Twitter Post

Vembu's post

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