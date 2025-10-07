Zoho to launch POS terminals, sound boxes at GFF 2025

Zoho is set to unveil a fresh lineup of in-person payment gadgets—POS terminals, QR-enabled devices, and sound boxes—at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. These new tools let businesses accept card and UPI payments, print receipts, handle billing, and keep track of transactions. It's Zoho's first step into hardware after introducing their online payment gateway last year.

Devices will work with Zoho's existing payment gateway The new devices will integrate with Zoho's existing payment gateway and accounting software.

Thanks to partnerships with top Indian banks like ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank, businesses can now make payouts and reconcile transactions directly from their bank accounts using the Zoho Payments system.

Local manufacturing in the pipeline Zoho Payments's CEO Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran shared that local manufacturing for these devices is on the roadmap within 3-5 years—meaning less reliance on imports.

He also highlighted that Zoho is fully compliant with RBI regulations and invests in robust security measures like KYC checks and AI-driven fraud detection to keep things safe.