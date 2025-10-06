JLR to restart limited production after cyberattack shut down systems Business Oct 06, 2025

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is getting back on track after a cyberattack shut down its systems at the end of August 2025.

This week, the company may look to restart limited production at its Nitra plant in Slovakia and Solihull in the UK, but full production could still be a few weeks away as their IT teams work to restore everything.