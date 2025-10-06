Next Article
JLR to restart limited production after cyberattack shut down systems
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is getting back on track after a cyberattack shut down its systems at the end of August 2025.
This week, the company may look to restart limited production at its Nitra plant in Slovakia and Solihull in the UK, but full production could still be a few weeks away as their IT teams work to restore everything.
UK government offers loan guarantee to support JLR
JLR started bringing staff back to its Wolverhampton engine plant on October 6, aiming for a careful and secure return.
The UK government has offered up a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to support JLR and its supply chain while things recover.
Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts are working closely with JLR to make sure future operations are safer and smoother.