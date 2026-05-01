Zomato and Blinkit roll out safety measures for delivery partners

Zomato, Blinkit add insurance and SOS

Delivery folks now get health insurance covering up to ₹5,000 for outpatient care and ₹100,000 if they need hospital treatment. There's also a personal accident policy worth ₹1,000,000.

Both apps now feature an SOS button for instant 24/7 emergency support and ambulance services.

Plus, there are over 5,000 rest stops across India with essentials, Blinkit is distributing over 1.5 lakh glucose sachets daily to delivery partners, and its dark stores are equipped with fans, coolers, benches, and water dispensers, and free doctor consultations at one-half of Blinkit's locations.