Zomato and Blinkit roll out safety measures for delivery partners
With India's heat wave making life tough, Zomato and Blinkit just announced a bunch of new safety measures for their delivery partners.
Revealed on April 30, these changes focus on keeping workers safer during extreme weather: think upgraded insurance, emergency help, and ways to spread awareness among customers.
Zomato, Blinkit add insurance and SOS
Delivery folks now get health insurance covering up to ₹5,000 for outpatient care and ₹100,000 if they need hospital treatment. There's also a personal accident policy worth ₹1,000,000.
Both apps now feature an SOS button for instant 24/7 emergency support and ambulance services.
Plus, there are over 5,000 rest stops across India with essentials, Blinkit is distributing over 1.5 lakh glucose sachets daily to delivery partners, and its dark stores are equipped with fans, coolers, benches, and water dispensers, and free doctor consultations at one-half of Blinkit's locations.