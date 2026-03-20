Zomato raises platform fee by 20% amid rising fuel costs
What's the story
Zomato, the food delivery service owned by Eternal Ltd, has increased its platform fee from ₹12.5 to ₹14.9 per order. The hike, which is a 19.2% increase per order, comes in light of rising crude oil prices that could affect operations for restaurants listed on Zomato and its delivery partners. The last such increase was in September 2025.
Fee comparison
Revised platform fee and competitor comparison
The revised platform fee is now ₹14.9 per order, excluding GST. This comes after a similar increase by Swiggy, Zomato's main competitor in the food delivery space. Swiggy now charges a platform fee of ₹14.99 per order after taxes. The two companies have been known to follow similar pricing trends for such fees.
Market impact
Impact of crude oil prices and competition on food delivery
The fee hike comes as crude oil prices continue to rise, which could affect delivery operations and impact restaurants listed on Zomato and its delivery partners. The change will result in a higher total bill per order for users, even as competition in the sector continues to evolve. Urban mobility start-up Rapido has launched its own food delivery service, Ownly, in Bengaluru without any extra charges apart from the delivery fee.
Industry shift
Platform fee trends since April 2023
The fee hike is part of a gradual increase in platform fees since their introduction in April 2023 at ₹2 per order. The fee was later raised to ₹10 in 2024 and then to ₹12 around September 2025, just before the festive season. This trend shows an industry-wide focus on improving unit economics despite intense competition.