Zomato raises platform fee by 20% amid rising fuel costs

Zomato , the food delivery service owned by Eternal Ltd, has increased its platform fee from ₹12.5 to ₹14.9 per order. The hike, which is a 19.2% increase per order, comes in light of rising crude oil prices that could affect operations for restaurants listed on Zomato and its delivery partners. The last such increase was in September 2025.

Fee comparison Revised platform fee and competitor comparison The revised platform fee is now ₹14.9 per order, excluding GST. This comes after a similar increase by Swiggy, Zomato's main competitor in the food delivery space. Swiggy now charges a platform fee of ₹14.99 per order after taxes. The two companies have been known to follow similar pricing trends for such fees.

Market impact Impact of crude oil prices and competition on food delivery The fee hike comes as crude oil prices continue to rise, which could affect delivery operations and impact restaurants listed on Zomato and its delivery partners. The change will result in a higher total bill per order for users, even as competition in the sector continues to evolve. Urban mobility start-up Rapido has launched its own food delivery service, Ownly, in Bengaluru without any extra charges apart from the delivery fee.

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