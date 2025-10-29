'Effortless': Zomato praised for smooth delivery by wheelchair-bound partner

Zomato has been lauded for its inclusive operational design, after a Mumbai resident shared her "effortless" experience with a wheelchair-bound delivery partner. The woman took to LinkedIn to detail the seamless process she encountered when ordering food through the platform. After placing her order, she got an automated call informing her that her assigned delivery executive was a person with a disability.

Call details What did the automated call say? The automated call from Zomato's system also asked if she was comfortable proceeding with the order or would prefer a reassignment. The woman appreciated this step, noting it showed careful planning and awareness on Zomato's part. She decided to proceed with her order, which was delivered by the wheelchair-bound partner who had called her personally beforehand.

Delivery interaction 'Warm, respectful, and effortless' interaction The woman described her interaction with the delivery partner as "warm, respectful, and effortless." She was impressed by how well the system worked in ensuring timely delivery and clear communication. "What stood out was how well the system worked. The order arrived on time. The communication was clear. The experience was seamless," she said in her post.

Operational inclusion Thoughtful inclusion The woman praised Zomato for integrating accessibility into its daily operations, not as an exception but as a norm. "This is what thoughtful inclusion looks like — accessibility integrated into daily workflows. No extraordinary measures, just intelligent design that supports both the customer and the delivery partner," she observed. She also lauded Zomato for creating a model that allows people with disabilities to work independently while ensuring service reliability for users.