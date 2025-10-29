Zerodha will soon let you invest in fixed deposits

Zerodha, one of India 's leading discount brokers, is gearing up to launch a fixed deposit (FD) product on its Coin platform. The move comes as part of the company's expansion strategy into low-risk fixed-income products for long-term investors. The new feature will be launched in partnership with Blostem, a New Delhi-based fintech start-up that has raised close to $1 million so far.

Funding Investment in Blostem by Rainmatter Capital Along with the FD product launch, Zerodha's investment arm Rainmatter Capital is also expected to lead a new funding round in Blostem. The amount of the investment has not been disclosed yet. Blostem's other investors include AC Ventures, mobile payments firm Mobikwik, and Delhivery founder Kapil Bharti.

User convenience Fully digital FD process The new FD facility will let users open fixed deposits directly through the Coin app, without having to maintain a savings bank account with the same institution. Most deposits are likely to be with small finance Banks, which usually offer higher interest rates than traditional commercial banks. The entire process will be fully digital, in line with Zerodha's minimalist approach to finance.

Investment focus Coin's focus on long-term wealth building Coin operates separately from Zerodha's trading platform Kite, which serves active traders and short-term investors. Coin focuses on the long-term wealth-building products such as mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, government securities, and the national pension scheme (NPS). The platform already manages assets worth ₹1.6 lakh crore primarily through commission-free direct mutual fund investments and systematic investment plans (SIPs).