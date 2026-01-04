Zomato fires 5,000 delivery workers every month: Here's why

Deepinder Goyal , the CEO of Zomato , has revealed that the food delivery giant terminates some 5,000 gig workers every month. He made the revelation during a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani. Goyal explained that most of these terminations are due to repeated instances of fraud by delivery partners.

Worker turnover High voluntary exit rate among gig workers Along with the terminations, Goyal also revealed that some 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh gig workers leave the company voluntarily every month. He explained that many of these workers consider their job as a temporary position or "purely gig." They take up this work for an immediate cash need and leave once they have earned what they need.

Fraud prevention Karma score system for fraud detection Goyal also spoke about Zomato's internal scoring tool, the karma score system. This tool rates customers based on their history and helps the company differentiate between reliable users and those with repeated issues. It also helps personalize support accordingly. "If a customer's karma score is good, they are more likely to be right," said Goyal while explaining how this system works in detecting fraud cases.