Zuari MD Athar Shahab says India can blend 40% ethanol
Business
India could blend up to 40% ethanol into gasoline using its existing production capacity, according to Zuari Industries Managing Director Athar Shahab.
The country already reached its E20 target (20% blending) ahead of schedule this year, and with recent investments and tenders, doubling that milestone looks possible.
Ethanol netted farmers ₹1.4L/cr
Ethanol blending means less fuel imported from abroad, which saves India money, and helps farmers earn more.
Since the program began, farmers have gained about ₹1.4 lakh crore through the ethanol ecosystem, with nearly ₹40,000 crore expected just this year.
Shahab also pointed out that using crops like maize (which needs less water) for ethanol makes the whole process more sustainable for the future.