Zuari MD Athar Shahab says India can blend 40% ethanol

Ethanol netted farmers ₹1.4L/cr

Ethanol blending means less fuel imported from abroad, which saves India money, and helps farmers earn more.

Since the program began, farmers have gained about ₹1.4 lakh crore through the ethanol ecosystem, with nearly ₹40,000 crore expected just this year.

Shahab also pointed out that using crops like maize (which needs less water) for ethanol makes the whole process more sustainable for the future.