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Home / News / Career News / Researcher now claims NTA re-exam portal 'vulnerable,' could leak data
Researcher now claims NTA re-exam portal 'vulnerable,' could leak data
NTA has not responded to the allegations

Researcher now claims NTA re-exam portal 'vulnerable,' could leak data

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 02, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

The National Testing Agency's (NTA) re-examination portal has come under scrutiny after a cybersecurity researcher flagged possible vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive administrative and user data. These vulnerabilities include claims that the portal has a "superadmin login bypass by using extremely weak credentials." Dubai-based cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil made the claims on social media X, alleging that thousands of observers, center coordinators, and examination centers could be affected.

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Data breach

Potential data exposure and unauthorized access risks

He said the alleged vulnerability could expose names, email addresses, and phone numbers. Anil also claimed that unauthorized access to the administrative dashboard could allow actions such as exporting data generating appointment letters, managing observers, uploading templates, and handling administrative mappings. Screenshots shared online appeared to show parts of the portal interface. But the authenticity of these images or the extent of any potential breach has not been confirmed.

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Accessibility issue

Portal link shows '404 Not Found' message

Interestingly, users reported that the portal link displayed a "404 Not Found" message around the time these allegations gained traction online. This development comes after recent controversies surrounding CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which faced criticism over scanned answer sheets and evaluation discrepancies. The board has since acknowledged certain weaknesses and engaged cybersecurity professionals from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to strengthen its systems.

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