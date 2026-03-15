CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in Middle East
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has canceled all Class 12 board examinations in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. The decision affects students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, CBSE had canceled Class 10 board exams in these countries and rescheduled some Class 12 exams till March 16.
Exam update
Results to be declared later
The CBSE announced, "All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand canceled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE." The board also said that results for these examinations will be declared later, and modalities will be communicated separately in due course.
Conflict escalation
Conflict between US, Iran escalates
The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks mainly against Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. The conflict has since escalated with both sides launching attacks against each other.