CBSE re-evaluation window opens after over 11L answer sheets requested

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the re-evaluation window for Class 12 students after more than 11 lakh answer sheets were requested. The process comes amid scrutiny over on-screen marking, portal glitches, and wider concerns over trust in the evaluation system. Over four lakh students have applied to access their answer scripts so far, resulting in over 11 lakh answer book requests, according to India Today.

Evaluation controversy The OSM controversy explained The controversy erupted after CBSE introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board exams. Under this system, evaluators checked scanned digital copies of answer sheets instead of physical scripts. The move was aimed at faster, more transparent evaluation; however, students alleged low marks, incomplete checks, blurred scans, and repeated portal crashes when accessing their answer sheets.

Fee rollback Re-evaluation fees slashed amid uproar In light of the criticism, CBSE has also slashed re-evaluation fees. The new fee structure is ₹100 per subject for scanned copies and verification of marks, while re-evaluation will be charged at ₹25 per question. The board also announced that re-evaluation fees would be refunded if marks increase after review. This decision was taken after widespread outrage over the costs students were expected to bear amid ongoing issues with the portal and evaluation process.

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Application process How to apply for re-evaluation Students can apply for re-evaluation through the official CBSE portal by following a few steps. First, they need to obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. Next, they should review the script carefully for any discrepancies. If found, students can seek verification and request re-evaluation for specific questions where they believe marks were unfairly deducted.

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