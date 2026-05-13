CBSE Class 12 results declared; overall pass percentage at 85.20%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for the year 2026. The overall pass percentage stands at 85.20%. A total of 17,80,365 students had registered for the exam and out of them, 17,68,968 appeared, while only 15,07,109 passed. This is a decline from last year's pass percentage of 88.39%.

Gender performance Girls outperform boys The 2026 CBSE Class 12 results also saw girls outperforming boys by a margin of 6.73%. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj had the lowest at 72.43%. The results can be accessed on official websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, along with DigiLocker and UMANG apps for digital marksheets.

Download guide How to download CBSE Class 12 results? To download the CBSE Class 12 results, students should visit results.cbse.nic.in and click on "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026." They need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and security pin before clicking "Submit." The marksheet will be displayed, which can be downloaded for future use.

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