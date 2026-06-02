CBSE launches portal for marks verification, re-evaluation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an online portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts. The portal is now open to all students who want to challenge their scores in the recently declared board examinations. To help students navigate the process smoothly, CBSE has released a detailed instructional video.

Application details How to access the portal Students can access the portal at postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/. They need to select their examination type and log in using their roll number and date of birth. The platform offers two services: verification of marks (to check for unchecked answers or totaling errors) and re-evaluation (where an examiner reviews the answer script again). A nominal non-refundable fee is applicable per question or subject, payable through an integrated payment gateway.

Twitter Post CBSE's video featuring step-by-step instructions Dearest Students,



The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !



Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.



Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

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Launch delay Portal launch delayed due to technical issues The launch of the re-evaluation portal was delayed due to technical glitches and issues with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The delay was caused by problems like payment failures, excess fee deductions, and concerns about the OSM framework. The CBSE had said that they were strengthening the portal to handle a large volume of applications and improve overall stability.

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Security measures Ministry examines irregularities in tender process The controversy surrounding the OSM system has prompted the Ministry of Education to examine alleged irregularities in the tender process and evaluation infrastructure. Ethical hackers and cybersecurity researchers flagged vulnerabilities in systems linked to CBSE's digital evaluation infrastructure. However, CBSE clarified that its actual answer-sheet evaluation platform was not hacked, stating that the portal involved in the reported incidents was only a testing platform with sample data.