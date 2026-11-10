First-of-its-kind screening test confirms drug use among IIT, IIM students 

According to Telegraph India, the screening drive has seen a low participation rate, with only 1.7% of IIT students and 18.6% of IIM students participating.

Of the total enrolled students, only 452 out of 26,298 IIT students and 1,838 out of 9,867 IIM students participated in the tests.

The tests were conducted using urine samples to check for possible drug concentration.

The screening drive has since confirmed seven cases of substance abuse, five at IITs and two at IIMs.