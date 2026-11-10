First-of-its-kind screening test confirms drug use among IIT, IIM students
What's the story
A drug screening drive at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has found seven confirmed cases of substance abuse. The first-of-its-kind tests were part of a wellness program launched by the central government to identify potential drug users among college students. The initiative is currently being conducted at 15 out of 23 IITs and 15 out of 21 IIMs, along with the Central University of Punjab (CUP).
Participation rate
Low participation in drug screening drive
According to Telegraph India, the screening drive has seen a low participation rate, with only 1.7% of IIT students and 18.6% of IIM students participating.
Of the total enrolled students, only 452 out of 26,298 IIT students and 1,838 out of 9,867 IIM students participated in the tests.
The tests were conducted using urine samples to check for possible drug concentration.
The screening drive has since confirmed seven cases of substance abuse, five at IITs and two at IIMs.
Results and expansion
Expansion of initiative to other institutions planned
The tests were conducted as per a standard operating procedure (SOP) developed by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS.
Participation in these tests is voluntary, with no punitive actions such as suspension or denial of hostel accommodation based on results, according to the SOP.
The government plans to expand this initiative to other institutions in the coming years, including NITs, IISERs, and all central and deemed universities by 2028-29.
Ongoing challenges
Experts suggest solutions to combat substance abuse
Prof. Dheeraj Sanghi, the dean of student affairs at Ashoka University, highlighted the challenges of identifying drug users in higher educational institutions.
"Those who are using drugs are unlikely to reveal it unless they face serious problems like health issues. Their close friends may know, but there's a tendency among students to protect each other," he said, urging law-enforcing agencies to address the easy availability of drugs.