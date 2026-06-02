OSM row: Lokhande Sitaram named CBSE chairman, Varun Bhardwaj secretary 

The central government has appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new CBSE Chairperson, replacing Rahul Singh, who was transferred just hours ago. The reshuffle comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities linked to the on-screen marking (OSM) system. The Centre has also ordered an inquiry into the procurement process of the OSM services, which will be headed by S Radha Chauhan.

Leadership change Who is Lokhande Prashant Sitaram The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sitaram's appointment as CBSE Chairperson with the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. He is a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. His predecessor, Singh, a 1996 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, has been moved to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary.

Secretary appointment Government appoints new CBSE Secretary Along with Sitaram's appointment, the government has also appointed Varun Bhardwaj as the new Secretary of CBSE. Bhardwaj is a 2008-batch Indian Information Service officer and was earlier Director in the Department of Higher Education. He will serve as CBSE Secretary till September 19, 2027, under the Central Staffing Scheme. Bhardwaj replaces Himanshu Gupta, an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 2012 batch, who was also transferred along with Singh.

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Controversy Probe into controversial on-screen marking system The leadership changes come amid an inquiry into the OSM system, which has faced complaints from students and parents. Issues include technical glitches, payment problems, and delays in verification and re-evaluation results. The situation escalated when questions were raised about the vendor selection process for the digital evaluation contract, leading to public outcry over transparency and accountability in India's largest school examination system. The CBSE has since opened a re-evaluation website amid the growing backlash over the controversy.

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