'Make reels, back OSM': CBSE sends schools script amid backlash 

The regional offices of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a social media toolkit to school principals, asking them to defend its on-screen marking system this week, HT reported. The "Material for Principals" document includes scripts for principals to read out, urging them to describe the board as "highly proactive, empathetic, and communicative regarding these teething issues." It also asks principals to reassure students and parents that no child will suffer due to technical errors.

Social media response Schools post videos echoing CBSE's talking points Per HT, a readout for principals said, "As with the rollout of any technology on such an unprecedented scale, I know that a few implementation bumps have caused concern... Please, do not panic. I want to reassure every student and parent that no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error." Complying, several schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, posted videos on social media echoing the CBSE's talking points.

Video Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya posted videos HT analyzed many videos, the majority of which were uploaded on Instagram, in which students and principals appear to repeat phrases closely resembling language in the circulated document. Government-run schools Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were among those that posted videos defending the system. In a video from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Air Force Station Gorakhpur, a Class-12 student defended it, saying they were satisfied with their marks and that issues faced by students are common during such rollouts.

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Resistance Some principals refused to comply with CBSE's directive However, not all principals complied with the CBSE's directive. A Delhi-based private school principal said they chose not to make a video in favor of OSM system. "I saw that Instagram has been flooded with principals supporting CBSE and the OSM process despite knowing very well about the problems it caused to students....However, I feel we should voice students' concern, stress and agony as their careers are at stake. Hence, I did not make any video," a principal told HT.

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