CBSE makes Class 10 1st board exam mandatory

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board examination from February 17. Students who don't attempt at least three subjects in this exam will be put under the "Essential Repeat" category. This clarification comes after some requests were received asking for permission to skip the first exam due to various reasons.

Policy details Students can improve their performance in 3 subjects CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination." He added that students who pass and are eligible will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages. However, those who don't appear for at least three subjects in the first examination won't be allowed to sit for the second phase.

Exam restrictions What happens if students don't appear for 3 subjects? Bhardwaj further clarified that students who don't appear for three or more subjects in the first examination will be placed under "Essential Repeat." These students can only take the main examinations next year in February. The CBSE also said students whose results are Compartment in the first examination will be allowed to appear for the second examination under the Compartment Category.

