NEET PG 2026 begins with over 2.73 lakh candidates
What's the story
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 began on Sunday, with over 2.73 lakh medical graduates taking the exam across India. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is conducting the test in a computer-based format from 9:00am to 12:30pm. Candidates were seen arriving at centers in cities like Chennai and Agra, among others.
Candidate sentiments
Candidates express mixed feelings
Candidates expressed mixed feelings as they approached the examination centers.
Chayaa, an Agra candidate, admitted to feeling nervous but remained hopeful about her performance. "I'm feeling a bit nervous about it right now, but let's see how it goes," she told Business Standard.
Another candidate, Kirti, said she prepared for the exam through coaching and revising her MBBS study material.
Previous controversy
NEET UG 2026 was marred by a paper leak controversy
The NEET PG exam comes months after the NEET UG 2026, which was marred by a paper leak controversy.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the initial exam on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode but canceled it due to allegations of irregularities.
A re-examination for affected candidates was held on June 21.