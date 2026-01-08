At 5.8 degrees, Delhi records season's lowest temperature 

Weather update

Delhi experiences 'cold day' conditions, AQI remains poor

Delhi experienced its first cold day of the year on Tuesday, as maximum temperatures plummeted dramatically. The IMD reported that maximum temperatures ranged from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius, with cold day conditions recorded in Palam and Lodhi Road. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches below the seasonal average Cold day conditions are declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C below average.