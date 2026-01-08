At 5.8 degrees, Delhi records season's lowest temperature
What's the story
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C on Thursday morning, marking 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal. The Safdarjung weather station, which is the city's representative weather observatory, recorded this temperature. This is the coldest of the season so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed these biting cold conditions to upper-level fog and icy-cold northwesterly winds. The previous lowest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on December 20, when the mercury dipped to 6.1 degrees Celsius.
Weather update
Delhi experiences 'cold day' conditions, AQI remains poor
Delhi experienced its first cold day of the year on Tuesday, as maximum temperatures plummeted dramatically. The IMD reported that maximum temperatures ranged from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius, with cold day conditions recorded in Palam and Lodhi Road. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 notches below the seasonal average Cold day conditions are declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C below average.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor,' visibility drops
The city's air quality remained in the "poor" category with an AQI of 276 on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi warned that the AQI could deteriorate to "very poor" later in the day. Private forecaster Skymet Weather's vice president Mahesh Palawat said northwesterly winds and fog were preventing a rise in maximum temperatures, despite some areas experiencing sunshine.