Delhi: Building collapses in Burari after explosion; rescue operations underway
What's the story
A building in the Burari area of Delhi collapsed on Tuesday morning after an explosion. The incident took place around 9:30am in Mukundpur, CNN-News18 reported. Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and rescue operations are currently underway. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the suspected blast and subsequent building collapse at 9:37am.
Ongoing efforts
Several people feared trapped under debris
The DFS has confirmed that "five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and emergency teams are assessing the situation." Authorities suspect that several people might be trapped under the debris. However, no official statement has been released regarding the cause of the explosion. Visuals from the site have emerged on social media platforms but remain unverified.
Twitter Post
Visuals of rescue operation
Update— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 2, 2026
North Delhi -- Burari/Mukundpur
It was a huge explosion 💥
Rescue operation is on
People are trapped under debris @DelhiPolice@CPDelhi@DcpNorthDelhi https://t.co/In6ij9nuA1 pic.twitter.com/uNz4o2FvP5
Previous occurrences
Second such incident in Burari in a month
This is the second such incident in Burari in a month. Last month, several shops at Daroga market caught fire on the night of May 16-17. At least 13 people were trapped, including 11 visually impaired students who were rescued by a policeman on night patrol duty. The latest incident comes days after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro Station, killing six and injuring at least 10.