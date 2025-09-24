'Filming reels prohibited': Delhi Metro cracks down on making videos 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started a campaign to stop commuters from making social media content on trains. The campaign started on September 14 and will be implemented across the entire metro network this week, Hindustan Times reported, quoting a DMRC official. It includes in-train announcements warning against recording reels or playing loud music.

Passenger experience Measures to improve passenger comfort Anuj Dayal, the principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC, said these measures are aimed at improving passenger comfort. He said, "This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity." The new announcements are in English and Hindi, and join other existing rules like no sitting on floors or eating inside coaches.

Legal framework What the law says The Metro Railways Act, 2002, doesn't specifically ban shooting reels, but violators can be fined for "creating a nuisance." This is under existing provisions against such behavior inside metro stations or coaches. The decision to broadcast in-train announcements comes as Delhi Metro has increasingly become a hotspot for shooting video content, often creating disruptions for other commuters.