Delhi: 200 fall ill after consuming 'kuttu atta' during Navaratri 

Around 200 people in Delhi fell ill after consuming Kuttu Atta (buckwheat flour) during the ongoing Navratri festival. The affected individuals, who are mostly residents of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar areas of Northwest Delhi, complained of vomiting and stomach pain. They were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment.

Investigation underway Police alert local shopkeepers, vendors The Jahangirpuri Police Station received reports of the illness around 6:10am on Tuesday. Dr Vishesh Yadav, Chief Medical Officer at BJRM Hospital, confirmed that around 150-200 people visited the emergency ward with vomiting complaints. The police have alerted local shopkeepers and vendors through public address systems and relayed the information to the Food Department to take further action. No formal complaints have been lodged yet in this case.

Festival significance Significance of buckwheat flour during Navratri Navratri is a major Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this nine-day festival, devotees observe fasts and perform rituals, often avoiding grains like wheat and rice. Buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka Atta) and water chestnut flour (Singhara ka Atta) are popular alternatives during this period due to their gluten-free nature and nutrient-rich profiles.