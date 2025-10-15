Delhi-NCR air quality worsens; 5 stations record 300+ AQI

The air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has deteriorated further, with five monitoring stations recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at a staggering 345. Other areas, such as DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road, also reported alarming figures of 307 each, while Dwarka Sector 8 and Wazirpur recorded AQIs of 314 and 325, respectively.

Pollution response CAQM activates stage-1 GRAP in Delhi-NCR The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had activated stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday. This decision was taken as the AQI fell between 200 and 300, which is classified as "poor." Stage-1 mandates the strict implementation of preventive measures, such as using anti-smog guns and dust suppression in construction activities.

Pollution sources Transport emissions biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution The Decision Support System (DSS) data revealed that transport emissions are the biggest contributors to Delhi's pollution, accounting for 19.8% of total emissions. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 201 in the "poor" category. The CPCB categorizes AQI levels from zero to 50 as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," and so on up to severe levels above 400.