Delhi's 'Lifafa Gang' members arrested for robbing commuters

The Delhi Police have arrested three members of the notorious "Lifafa Gang," known for robbing commuters after offering them lifts. The gang's modus operandi allegedly involves hypnotizing elderly citizens and stealing their gold ornaments and cash, according to ANI. They then replace the genuine jewelry with fake ornaments hidden in paper envelopes. The arrests came after a woman reported being robbed of her gold earrings and cash at the Hari Nagar police station in July.

Case resolution Police used ANPR technology to track down gang To crack the case, a team analyzed CCTV footage and used Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. The investigation revealed that the car used in the crime had a fake registration number. Based on specific information about the gang's movements, police laid a trap near Swarg Ashram Road. When signaled to stop, the driver tried to escape but was intercepted by the police, who arrested three suspects.

Evidence recovered Fake jewelry, paper envelopes recovered from car Upon checking the car, police recovered the original registration plate, an artificial chain, two rings, and 22 paper envelopes used to cheat victims. The vehicle and other incriminating materials were seized by authorities. In a separate case, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime team arrested one person from Punjab in connection with a crypto fraud racket that promised work-from-home opportunities. The accused was part of a Telegram-based crypto scam network operating out of Agwar Pona in Jagraon, Ludhiana.