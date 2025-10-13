Why Delhi's top 3 malls could close in coming days
What's the story
Three major shopping malls in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi—DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall—are on the verge of shutting down due to a severe water crisis. The situation is dire as the festive season approaches, with Diwali just around the corner. If the water supply from the government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) isn't restored in two to three days, these malls may be forced to close, per multiple reports.
Business disruption
Malls may halt operations
The water crisis has severely affected the malls' operations. Toilets are clogged, 70% of restrooms are shut down, and restaurants can't wash dishes or serve water to customers. "We don't even have enough water for cleaning or maintaining sanitation. Under these conditions, it's becoming impossible to serve customers properly," said a restaurant operator. Arvind Kapoor, president of the Mall and Shopping Complex Association, said without restored supply soon, "All operations may come to a halt."
Ongoing crisis
Mall owners relied on private tankers for water
Vasant Kunj, developed in 2008 under then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has always struggled with water supply issues. Despite being a major shopping hub, DJB has allegedly never provided a consistent water connection. Mall owners had relied on private tankers for water, but a recent government ban on tanker water has left them in dire straits.
Widespread impact
Nearby hotel and corporate offices also affected
The water shortage isn't limited to malls; it is also affecting a nearby private premium hotel and the headquarters of major companies like Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and ONGC. Kapoor said they are in constant contact with the government and relevant authorities regarding this issue. He expressed hope that authorities will take prompt action to resolve this crisis before it escalates further.