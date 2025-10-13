Why Delhi's top 3 malls could close in coming days

Three major shopping malls in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi—DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall—are on the verge of shutting down due to a severe water crisis. The situation is dire as the festive season approaches, with Diwali just around the corner. If the water supply from the government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) isn't restored in two to three days, these malls may be forced to close, per multiple reports.

Business disruption Malls may halt operations The water crisis has severely affected the malls' operations. Toilets are clogged, 70% of restrooms are shut down, and restaurants can't wash dishes or serve water to customers. "We don't even have enough water for cleaning or maintaining sanitation. Under these conditions, it's becoming impossible to serve customers properly," said a restaurant operator. Arvind Kapoor, president of the Mall and Shopping Complex Association, said without restored supply soon, "All operations may come to a halt."

Ongoing crisis Mall owners relied on private tankers for water Vasant Kunj, developed in 2008 under then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has always struggled with water supply issues. Despite being a major shopping hub, DJB has allegedly never provided a consistent water connection. Mall owners had relied on private tankers for water, but a recent government ban on tanker water has left them in dire straits.