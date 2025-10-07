Delhi to approach SC for limited use of 'green firecrackers'

The Delhi government has said that it will approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to use certified "green firecrackers" during Diwali . Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Diwali is the most important festival of Indian culture. She added that all green firecrackers must be manufactured by authorized agencies and certified by competent and relevant departments. "The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment," she added.

Court orders What did the Supreme Court say? On September 26, the Supreme Court allowed certified manufacturers to produce "green firecrackers" but banned their sale in Delhi-NCR. The court had permitted only those manufacturers to produce "green firecrackers" who were certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). "However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders...they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," it ordered.

Pollution impact Are green firecrackers safe? Experts say "green firecrackers" are a better alternative as they emit nearly 30% less pollutants than traditional ones. They significantly reduce air and noise pollution by eliminating harmful chemicals like barium and using additives that suppress dust and release water vapour. The Supreme Court had first imposed a temporary ban on traditional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR in 2017 to curb pollution.

Development Green firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR In 2018, CSIR-NEERI developed "green firecrackers," and the Supreme Court conditionally allowed their use. The court specified that only certified green firecrackers could be used between 8:00pm and 10:00pm on Diwali night. In 2019 and 2020, Delhi imposed a complete ban on all types of firecrackers due to severe air pollution levels. This ban was further extended till January 1, 2025.