Delhi: Sudden, heavy rain batters capital; airlines issue travel advisory 

Delhi-NCR was hit by heavy rains on Tuesday, bringing a sudden change to the weather after weeks of dry heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the downpour, which has now disrupted normal life and flight operations at Delhi Airport. Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories for passengers due to the weather conditions.

Flight disruptions IndiGo informs passengers about possible delays IndiGo informed its passengers about possible delays due to the heavy rains. The airline advised travelers to check their flight status on its app or website before leaving for the airport. "There's a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules," IndiGo said. Air India also warned of possible impacts on flight operations due to the heavy rains. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Traffic congestion Akasa Air issues advisory for passengers Similarly, SpiceJet said all departures/arrivals and consequential flights may be affected because of bad weather in Delhi (DEL). Akasa Air also warned passengers about slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport due to heavy rainfall. The airline advised passengers to plan for additional travel time for a seamless travel experience. "We realize that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your understanding," it said in its advisory.

IMD Rain alert upgraded to 'orange' Following the downpour, the IMD upgraded its rain alert from 'yellow' to 'orange,' suggesting the possibility of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph in the coming hours. The maximum temperature is forecast to be approximately 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees above normal. The IMD reported that the relative humidity was 74% at 8:30am.