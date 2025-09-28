Delhi airport receives bomb threat email; similar threats to schools
What's the story
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi received a bomb threat email on Sunday morning. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. An airport official said the threat was non-specific and operations were not affected. The same day, two schools in Delhi, CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, received similar emails, which were later declared hoaxes by authorities.
Hoax threats
No suspicious items found at schools
A Delhi Fire Services official confirmed that bomb threat emails were sent to the two schools. "Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly," the official said. Despite thorough checks, no suspicious items were found at either location.
Threat spree
Hoax bomb threats in past weeks
The recent bomb threats are part of a series of hoaxes that have targeted various institutions in Delhi and beyond. On September 13, three Max Multi-speciality Hospitals in Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, and Saket received similar threats. That day, Hotel Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri also received a hoax bomb email. Heavy security measures were taken around the hotel premises, with bomb disposal squads conducting thorough checks.
Security drill
Similar threat received at Jammu airport
The IGI airport bomb threat came on the same day that a private airliner at Jammu airport received a similar email. A full anti-sabotage drill was carried out at the Jammu airport, but nothing suspicious was found during the search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police. An official of the Airport Authority of India confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify who sent these emails.