Delhi airport receives bomb threat email; similar threats to schools

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi received a bomb threat email on Sunday morning. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. An airport official said the threat was non-specific and operations were not affected. The same day, two schools in Delhi, CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, received similar emails, which were later declared hoaxes by authorities.

Hoax threats No suspicious items found at schools A Delhi Fire Services official confirmed that bomb threat emails were sent to the two schools. "Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly," the official said. Despite thorough checks, no suspicious items were found at either location.

Threat spree Hoax bomb threats in past weeks The recent bomb threats are part of a series of hoaxes that have targeted various institutions in Delhi and beyond. On September 13, three Max Multi-speciality Hospitals in Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, and Saket received similar threats. That day, Hotel Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri also received a hoax bomb email. Heavy security measures were taken around the hotel premises, with bomb disposal squads conducting thorough checks.