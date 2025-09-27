Delhi: Class X student beaten to death over argument

A 15-year-old student was beaten to death by a group of boys in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi on Friday evening. The victim, a Class X student, had an argument with another boy earlier in the day. Later that afternoon, the other boy allegedly returned with a group and attacked him. No external injuries were visible at the time of the attack, police said.

Escalation Dispute started a few days ago The dispute is believed to have started a few days ago over a minor issue and escalated after school hours. People from outside the school allegedly joined the assault. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A murder case has been registered, and seven juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Investigation progress Investigation underway Multiple teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects involved in this case. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify potential suspects. Eyewitnesses present at the scene are also being interviewed as part of this ongoing investigation. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, with results pending to confirm the cause of death.