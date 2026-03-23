The figure is nearly 2.5 times national average

Delhi's per capita income 2.5 times national average: Economic survey

By Snehil Singh 04:43 pm Mar 23, 202604:43 pm

What's the story

Delhi's per capita income is expected to be ₹5,31,610 in the financial year 2025-26, according to an economic survey presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The figure represents a growth of 7.92% over the previous fiscal year and is nearly 2.5 times the national average for the same period. The data was revealed during a presentation in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.