Delhi's per capita income 2.5 times national average: Economic survey
What's the story
Delhi's per capita income is expected to be ₹5,31,610 in the financial year 2025-26, according to an economic survey presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The figure represents a growth of 7.92% over the previous fiscal year and is nearly 2.5 times the national average for the same period. The data was revealed during a presentation in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.
Economic growth
GSDP projected at ₹13,27,055 crore
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi is projected to touch ₹13,27,055 crore in FY26. This marks a growth of 9.42% over the previous fiscal year. The budgeted revenue surplus for FY26 is pegged at ₹9,661.31 crore or 0.73% of GSDP. The survey also estimated a 15.54% increase in tax collection for the year compared to the previous one.
Budget allocation
Total budget for FY26 is ₹1 lakh crore
The total budget for FY26 is ₹1 lakh crore, with ₹59,300 crore earmarked for government schemes and projects. The amount was significantly higher, by ₹20,300 crore, in comparison to the previous year's ₹39,000 crore. The survey highlights the government's focus on economic growth and development through increased spending in key areas.