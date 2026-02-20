Delhi schoolgirl, 6, killed as speeding car rams e-rickshaw

A six-year-old girl was killed after an e-rickshaw she was traveling in was hit by a speeding car in Janakpuri, West Delhi . The accident took place on February 17 at around 7:40am near the Janakpuri Fire Station, India Today reported. The victim, identified as Preshelle Prince, was on her way to school with her maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), when their vehicle was rammed from behind by a Santro car.

Medical response Girl died during treatment The impact of the collision caused the e-rickshaw to overturn, throwing both passengers onto the road. They were first taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri for treatment, before being shifted to a private facility in Dwarka for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, Preshelle succumbed to her injuries during treatment, media reports cited the police as saying.

Legal action Driver arrested, case registered Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sharad Bhaskar confirmed that a case has been registered at Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death. The accused driver, identified as Sanjeev from Majra Dabas, has been arrested, and the offending vehicle seized. Further investigations are underway in this tragic incident.

Advertisement

Eyewitness inaction No 1 helped us, Mercy laments Recounting the horrific incident, Mercy alleged that bystanders didn't come forward to help them. "I begged a car driver, who was standing there watching us, to help and take the child to the hospital. Instead of helping, he ran away," she said. Preshelle's mother, Mercy's daughter, also spoke about how a hospital staff member witnessed the incident and helped take Preshelle to the hospital after no one else did.

Advertisement