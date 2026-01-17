Delhi shrouded in fog, air quality still 'severe'

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a harsh winter morning on Saturday, with low temperatures, dense fog, and hazardous air quality. The cold wave continued unabated for the sixth consecutive day. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung and Ayanagar weather stations reported 4.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Airport delays Dense fog disrupts airport operations, reduces visibility The dense fog reduced visibility during early morning hours, disrupting operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility dropped to around 350 meters at approximately 6:30am, leading to flight delays. In a social media post on X, Delhi Airport confirmed that "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport," advising passengers to contact their airlines for updated flight information.

Pollution spike Air quality deteriorates, severe pollution levels recorded The air quality in Delhi worsened sharply, with AQI levels crossing the 350 mark in several areas. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 402 at ITO, putting it in the "severe" category. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area with an AQI of 437, followed by Patparganj (429), Chandni Chowk (426), Nehru Nagar (421), and Vivek Vihar (418).

