Delhi shrouded in fog, air quality still 'severe'
What's the story
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a harsh winter morning on Saturday, with low temperatures, dense fog, and hazardous air quality. The cold wave continued unabated for the sixth consecutive day. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung and Ayanagar weather stations reported 4.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier.
Airport delays
Dense fog disrupts airport operations, reduces visibility
The dense fog reduced visibility during early morning hours, disrupting operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility dropped to around 350 meters at approximately 6:30am, leading to flight delays. In a social media post on X, Delhi Airport confirmed that "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport," advising passengers to contact their airlines for updated flight information.
Pollution spike
Air quality deteriorates, severe pollution levels recorded
The air quality in Delhi worsened sharply, with AQI levels crossing the 350 mark in several areas. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 402 at ITO, putting it in the "severe" category. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area with an AQI of 437, followed by Patparganj (429), Chandni Chowk (426), Nehru Nagar (421), and Vivek Vihar (418).
Pollution measures
Authorities implement Stage-III GRAP measures to combat pollution
In light of the deteriorating air quality, authorities reimposed stringent restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures include halting non-essential construction and demolition activities. These include welding, plastering, painting, piling, trenching, and flooring work. The restrictions were imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb further environmental and health damage. Residents have also been advised to limit outdoor activities due to extreme cold and toxic air conditions gripping the region.