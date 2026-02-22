Delhi weather: Pleasant Sunday morning, IMD predicts rise in temperatures

Delhi woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with clear skies and a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at 6:00am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the day. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

Temperature forecast Gradual increase in daytime temperatures expected The IMD has predicted a steady rise in temperatures over the next six days. Daytime temperatures are likely to cross 30 degrees Celsius and could reach up to 33 degrees by Friday. This indicates an early onset of warmer weather for the national capital. Misty mornings with gradually rising daytime temperatures are expected over the coming days, without any weather warnings issued.

Upcoming weather Temperature forecast for February 23-26 From February 23-25, Delhi is likely to record maximum temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will remain between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius during this period. Mist is expected in the early morning hours. The week will see a further rise in temperatures with a maximum of around 31 degrees on February 26 and a minimum of nearly 14 degrees Celsius.

