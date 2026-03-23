Delhi: Major water supply disruption, repairs to take 4 days

A major pipeline burst at the Chandrawal Water Works-II pump house in Delhi has caused a large-scale water supply disruption. The incident flooded the pump house with millions of liters of water and brought the entire system to a halt. This has resulted in severe damage to critical equipment such as high-tension motors, starters, and main electrical panels.

Restoration efforts Specialized teams working on technical repairs Officials estimate that it will take at least three to four days for the restoration work to be completed. Specialized teams are now working on technical repairs with an immediate focus on draining the pump house and drying out electrical systems. Engineers are facing a major challenge in safely restarting the system, as premature activation could lead to dangerous short circuits or further damage.

Affected regions Areas affected by the disruption The disruption is likely to affect almost half of Delhi's population. Residents in several key areas are expected to face acute water shortages or low pressure. These include Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan, Civil Lines, Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Chandni Chowk. The Delhi Jal Board has started deploying water tankers to these localities as an immediate relief measure.

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